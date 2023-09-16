Portland Timbers visit Austin after shutout victory

Portland Timbers (8-11-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (9-12-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Austin FC -119, Portland +287, Draw +293; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Los Angeles FC 2-0, the Portland Timbers face Austin.

Austin is 7-12-4 in Western Conference play. Austin has a 3-1-0 record in games it scores three or more goals.

The Timbers are 7-8-8 in conference matchups. The Timbers are 10th in the Western Conference with 109 shots on goal, averaging 3.9 per game.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Driussi has eight goals and three assists for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Evander has seven goals and three assists for the Timbers. Dairon Asprilla has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 4-4-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Timbers: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Gyasi Zardes (injured), Zan Kolmanic (injured).

Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.