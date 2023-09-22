Portland Timbers look to extend win streak in matchup with the Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids (4-14-10, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (10-11-9, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Portland -162, Colorado +406, Draw +307; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers head into a matchup against Colorado as winners of three straight games.

The Timbers are 9-8-8 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers rank ninth in the Western Conference with 38 goals led by Evander with nine.

The Rapids are 3-9-9 against Western Conference opponents. The Rapids are 3-7 in matches decided by one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander has nine goals and three assists for the Timbers. Felipe Mora has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Cole Bassett has four goals for the Rapids. Andreas Maxso has one goal over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Rapids: 2-5-3, averaging 0.5 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured), Diego Chara (injured).

Rapids: Lalas Abubakar (injured), Max (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), William Yarbrough (injured), Jack Price (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.