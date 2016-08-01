Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Review: Penn Jillette describes losing 100 lbs. in ‘Presto!’

By JEFF AYERS
 
“Presto!: How I Made Over 100 Pounds Disappear and Other Magical Tales” (Simon & Schuster), by Penn Jillette

Penn Jillette of the comedy-magic duo Penn and Teller holds nothing back in “Presto!” as he describes how he lost almost a third of himself in a rather unconventional way. Using honesty and humor, he takes readers on his journey to discovering a healthy lifestyle.

Jillette weighed over 330 pounds and his blood pressure was off the charts. He knew he had to do something drastic if he was going to be around for his family and friends. That’s when he met former NASA scientist Ray Cronise. Cronise had a bold plan to promote quick weight loss: a potato diet that involved eating nothing but potatoes, skin and all. They could be mashed, baked, or even sweet potatoes, but nothing else could be added. No other fruits, vegetables, proteins, or even exercise. Just potatoes.

The weight dropped off at a rapid pace, and Jillette is forthcoming about the entire experience. He discusses his regular doctor visits, the initial issues with changing his eating habits and the surprising benefits.

Jillette has written an extremely funny and somewhat profane book that will motivate others to seek weight-loss solutions.

