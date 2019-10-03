Previously unbeaten Leipzig smarting after 2 losses at home

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Previously unbeaten Leipzig smarting after 2 losses at home

By CIARÁN FAHEY
 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig’s upward trajectory under coach Julian Nagelsmann has been halted after two losses in five days, both of them at home.

Defensive blunders and poor finishing were to blame for the 2-0 loss to Lyon in the Champions League on Wednesday, while Schalke’s efficiency led to a 3-1 result in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Previously unbeaten Leipzig had been leading the league but now finds itself among five teams one point behind Bayern Munich. The pressure is on for Saturday’s visit to Bayer Leverkusen.

“I don’t want to make it a bigger issue than it is, but to lose two games in a row is not good,” Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg said. “Also the way we lost them is not good. We have to recharge the batteries and look forward now. We don’t have any alternative.”

Other news
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Roller coaster with big crack has a second structural issue, inspectors say
FILE - Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera speaks with media outside Miami federal court, in Miami, Dec. 20, 2022. The former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government not only did no apparent work, but also channeled a large chunk of the money to a yacht company on behalf of a fugitive billionaire, according to new allegations in a civil suit filed Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman, File)
Judge blasts prosecutors’ handling of Venezuela case against ex-Miami congressman

Nagelsmann is refusing to panic, despite whistles from some Leipzig fans both at halftime and after the fulltime whistle against Lyon.

“It’s not a downward trend,” the coach said. “I see rather a problem with efficiency.”

Timo Werner missed two chances the Germany striker should have taken against Lyon, while bad defensive mistakes from Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano and Nordi Mukiele led to the visitors’ goals.

“Altogether we didn’t play a good game,” Werner said. “But there are two points: We made two mistakes at the back that you cannot make. Up front, myself in particular, we didn’t take our chances. That’s how you lose a game.”

Werner, himself 23, defended his teammates, however.

“The guys are 21, 22 years old. You can make mistakes. I don’t believe that Boateng or Hummels didn’t make mistakes when they were 22,” Werner said, referring to the former Germany defenders.

Leipzig has won all five games it has played away from home this season, so Saturday’s trip to Leverkusen could be just the tonic it needs. From the three previous visits there have been two wins and a draw.

Leverkusen also likes to keep the ball, which should suit Leipzig’s counter-attacking style if it can cut out the defensive mistakes. Both teams have 13 points and Leverkusen will also be eager to make amends for its 3-0 loss at Juventus on Wednesday.

“It wasn’t completely terrible, but it wasn’t good enough,” Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky said of his team’s second loss in two Champions League games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP