Prosecutor ousted in vote focused on Chicago police shooting

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Prosecutor ousted in vote focused on Chicago police shooting

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Voters ousted the Chicago area’s top prosecutor Tuesday, backing Democratic primary challenger Kim Foxx in a campaign dominated by questions about Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez’s handling of the shooting death of a black teenager at the hands of a white police officer.

Foxx, a onetime chief of staff to the county board president, was among the strongest critics of Alvarez over the Laquan McDonald shooting. The teenager was shot 16 times in 2014, an incident captured on squad-car video. Alvarez charged the officer with murder, but not until November, more than a year after the incident and after a judge ordered city officials to release the tape publicly.

The video sparked near daily protests, with activists who called the investigation a “cover up” showing up to Alvarez’s office, home and public appearances. It put Alvarez on the defensive, who explained the yearlong investigation by calling it complex and meticulous.

Foxx, who worked in the juvenile division of the office, campaigned on reforms such as working with community groups and data-based decision making. She said her win was a clear sign voters were ready for change, with the handling of the McDonald case as one issue troubling the office.

Other news
Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon reacts after an injury in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Sprains, strains and ACL tears. What to know about some of the NFL’s most common injuries
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Saquon Barkley followed his heart in signing franchise tag and joining the Giants
FILE - An Amazon Fresh grocery store in Warrington, Pa., April 28, 2022. Amazon is cutting jobs in its Fresh Grocery stores as part of a restructuring plan in the U.S. The company confirmed Thursday, July 27, 2023 that its eliminating “zone lead” roles in its 44 Fresh Grocery stores. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
Amazon cuts jobs in its Fresh Grocery stores as it aims to rein in costs

“It’s not just one case, it’s time to turn the page,” Foxx told The Associated Press. “We are turning the page on a chapter in our history where we can begin to look forward and transform our criminal justice system.”

Alvarez thanked employees, saying she was proud of their work. She urged any successor to continue fighting against gun violence and continue programs for alternative prosecution and sentencing pushed during her tenure.

“I have been criticized that I wasn’t a very good politician and that’s probably right. And that’s probably why I stand here before you tonight,” she told supporters. “But I am very damn proud of the fact that I am a good prosecutor.”

Challenger Donna More finished third. Foxx moves to a November matchup against Republican Christopher Pfannkuche, whose primary was uncontested.

Foxx had establishment backing, winning an endorsement from Cook County Democrats who had initially decided to stay neutral. The reversal raised eyebrows about her connections to top Democrats, including Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

During the election Foxx was also hit with about $20,000 in fines from election officials, including for failing to report a campaign poll paid for by Preckwinkle. Foxx, who intends to appeal the fines, dismissed the criticism by saying the endorsement or links wouldn’t prevent her from making tough decisions.

Still, the McDonald case was on voters’ minds.

Sheri Scott, 44, a customer service worker, voted for Foxx. The Chicago mother of three was bothered by the time it took Alvarez to bring charges against officer Jason Van Dyke, who has pleaded not guilty.

“It’s insane, it really is,” Scott said.

One former Alvarez supporter said it swayed her.

Julie Siegel, 60, of Evanston, voted for Alvarez previously, but on Tuesday cast a ballot for Foxx, saying she was affected by her not bringing charges quickly.

“Race issues need to be more front and center,” the landscape designer said.

___

Follow Sophia Tareen at http://twitter.com/sophiatareen.

___

Associated Press writers Don Babwin and Michael Tarm contributed to this report.