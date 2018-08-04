PSG thrash Monaco 4-0 for French Super Cup

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain won the curtain-raiser to the French season by ominously crushing Monaco 4-0 for the French Super Cup on Saturday.

New coach Thomas Tuchel earned his first silverware with PSG and gave Neymar a 15-minute cameo, the Brazilians’ first appearance for the club since February when he broke a foot.

Neymar was introduced with PSG already 3-0 up in the match between the last two league champions.

Angel Di Maria scored a pair, starting with the opener from a free kick. Christopher Nkunku doubled the lead before halftime.

Timothy Weah made it 3-0, and Di Maria finished off Monaco in injury time for PSG’s eighth Super Cup triumph.

PSG begins its league title defense next Sunday at home to Caen. Monaco goes to Nantes next Saturday.