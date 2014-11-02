PSV, Ajax, Feyenoord all win in Dutch league

AMSTERDAM (AP) — PSV Eindhoven, Ajax and Feyenoord all won their games in the 11th round of the Dutch league to maintain the top three positions in the standings.

In Sunday’s games, AZ Alkmaar drew 3-3 with Excelsior Rotterdam.

League leader PSV beat ADO Den Haag 1-0 at home on Saturday despite playing with 10 men from the 29th minute when Jorrit Hendrix was sent off with his second yellow card. Memphis Depay scored the winner in the 49th after meeting a cross from Luciano Narsingh at the far post.

Defending champion Ajax dispatched FC Dordrecht 4-0 in Amsterdam, with a pair of goals from Lasse Schone.

Feyenoord beat PEC Zwolle 2-0 to take sole possession of third place.

PSV leads with 27 points, with Ajax four back and Feyenoord seven behind.