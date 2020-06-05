Q&A: Nury Turkel on Uighurs and new religious freedom post

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Q&A: Nury Turkel on Uighurs and new religious freedom post

By ELANA SCHOR
 
Share

Nury Turkel, co-founder of the Uyghur Human Rights Project and former president of the Uyghur American Association, was appointed to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom late last month. Born in the Xinjang province of China, he is a leading human rights advocate on behalf of fellow Uighurs, a Muslim ethnic minority group that has seen an estimated 1 million members detained in Chinese internment camps.

Turkel spoke with The Associated Press recently about his goals for his new position, which came a day before the House of Representatives approved bipartisan legislation that would impose sanctions on Chinese officials involved in the mass surveillance and detention of Uighurs and other ethnic groups.

The conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Q: How do you hope to use this new post and help move the commission toward even greater awareness of what’s going on with the Uighurs, and what can the U.S. do to exert pressure on a multilateral basis?

Other news
Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers, left, congratulates relief pitcher Trevor May after the team's win over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Gelof, Laureano homer to back Sears in the Athletics’ 8-5 victory over the Rockies
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate after hitting a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Witt’s grand slam in the 10th inning gives the Royals an 8-5 victory over the Twins
FILE - Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo poses after his weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 10, 2016. A jury on Friday, July 28, 2023, found Verdejo guilty on two of four charges in the murder of Kelshla Rodriguez. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Ex-Puerto Rico boxer Félix Verdejo found guilty on two charges tied to death of his pregnant lover

A: When Uighur Islam has been subject to deliberate, systematic attack, me being in this important position in a government agency that advances religious freedom around the globe speaks volumes. I would say the same thing if any other Uighur would get this appointment instead of me. It’s just symbolically so powerful.

And it also came at a time when Uighur Muslims are marking the end of Ramadan, when Uighur Muslims in the homeland were forced to drink and prevented from fasting.

Also, this is being done on the eve of historic legislation specifically designed to protect the Uighur people’s political, social and religious freedom. In politics, timing is everything.

Q: To follow up on that legislation, what would you say are the next steps for that effort after such a successful showing?

A: This is done in Congress; this is a done deal. So we’re just waiting for President Trump to either sign it or let it become a law on its own. … I firmly believe that people in the administration, President Trump’s inner circle, acknowledge and recognize the seriousness of the atrocities in the Uighur region. Even though President Trump has not yet publicly raised the issue, I’m kind of losing track of the number of the times that Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo has mentioned or raised the Uighur issue.

I would like to see more. I’d like to see President Trump come to the podium and say something when he’s signing or not signing this bill. … We are in the year 2020. A lot of unusual things are unfolding. But this is one of the circumstances that I don’t expect an unusual outcome.

Q: You note that the administration has been repeatedly drawing attention to this. But the average American probably doesn’t know much right now. How do you hope to use this position to ensure what the Uighurs face is known more deeply by more Americans?

A: With my new role, I think this will become a wider subject for discussion because I will be working with my co-commissioners to have other faith groups engaged in this conversation: Christian groups, Jewish groups. Jewish groups have been very strong from the very beginning, because of the historic reference and reminder of the Jewish people’s own history. So it is changing. I think people are doing the right thing on the personal and professional and governmental level in the United States.

People like to say, how about the Muslim countries? I think that’s a wrong question. We should ask, where is European support? Europeans have survived fascism, Nazi Germany. They know exactly how this ends. … So it is both morally and historically the right thing to do for the Europeans to speak out.

I anticipate a focus on some countries in my public engagement to encourage them to take a position — if not exactly the same as the U.S. Congress and the executive branch, a similar position. … People should be able to practice their religion. People should not be locked up in ... modern-day concentration camps because they practice a certain religion.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.