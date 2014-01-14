United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Quotes from voters in AP Global Football 10

By Associated Press
 
LONDON (AP) — Leonardo Bertozzi, ESPN, Brazil

“Alvaro Negredo scored a hat-trick in the semifinal of the League Cup against West Ham and scored over the weekend against Newcastle. He must be a rival to Diego Costa for the starting place as striker in the Spanish national team.”

Aurelio Capaldi, RAI Sports, Italy

“A special mention also for Juventus as they managed to win 11 games in a row and look determined to clinch their third consecutive Serie A title, while there’s a new kid on the block on the Italian scene: Sassuolo’s Berardi, 19, scored four goals against AC Milan and got lots of attention on him.”

Richard Jolly, ESPN, United States

“Whatever else 19-year-old Domenico Berardi does in his career, he will forever be remembered for scoring four goals against AC Milan to give Sassuolo an unlikely win.”

Tito Puccetti, ESPN, Argentina

“Athletic Bilbao have improved 15 points compared to this time last season. In addition, the Basques scored six goals in a game for the first time since October 1996.”

Manos Staramopoulos, Eleftheros Typos, Greece

“The Uruguayan star Luis Suarez is in awesome condition. He scored two goals and drove Liverpool down the road of success with an important away victory against Stoke City.”

Marco Monteverde, football writer for News Corp., Australia

“Brutal in their League Cup demolition of West Ham, Manchester City backed it up a few days later with a solid away performance against Newcastle to make it six Premier League wins on the trot.”

Mark Rodden, Eurosport, France

“Benfica paid tribute to recently-deceased club legend Eusebio in the best way possible - beating the defending Portuguese champions and their bitter rivals Porto to move top of the table.”

Ubiratan Leal, trivela.com, Brazil

“Scoring four times against Milan, giving the very tiny Sassuolo a historic win, is worthy of the player of the week title for Berardi. His team is still favorite for relegation, but the tifosi in Sassuolo will for decades tell the kids about the day a teenager destroyed Milan.”

Tom Timmermann, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, United States

“Manchester City and Real Madrid are the teams that right now keep on winning games but it would have been nice to have a winner from Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.”

Paolo Condo, Gazzetta dello Sport, Italy

“I was in the Vicente Calderon to admire the chess match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. Until Sunday night I was sure to vote ... Arda Turan as best player. But Sassuolo-Milan was the first big shot of a terrific young gun, Domenico Berardi who scored four goals against AC Milan.”

Sam Tighe, Bleacher Report, United States

“Sassuolo stole the show against Milan, but in La Liga there were two gargantuan wins to admire. Villarreal smashed top-four contenders Real Sociedad 5-1, while Athletic Bilbao put six past a sorry Almeria side at the New San Mames.

Mike McGrath, The Sun, England

“Eden Hazard has shown maturity since he was dropped from Chelsea’s team earlier in the season. He could be a big difference in the Premier League title race.”

Julian Bennetts, Hayters news agency, England

“Not a bad week for Manchester City as they virtually secured a place in the Capital One Cup Final after winning the first leg of their semi-final against West Ham 6-0, before an impressive 2-0 victory at Newcastle.”