Raiders’ Miller revels in shutout against Chubb, Broncos

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Raiders’ Miller revels in shutout against Chubb, Broncos

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
 
Share

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — After getting sacked an NFL-leading 51 times in 2018, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr fully appreciated his offensive line following a dominant performance in Oakland’s season-opening win over Denver.

“It makes a world of difference, I’ll just leave it at that,” Carr said. “I’m going to look terrible if they aren’t at their best, because I need their help. I need them to be at their best so I can be at my best.”

It was only the second time in 10 career games that the Broncos failed to sack Carr. The other came during his rookie season in 2014.

Particularly impressive was the job done by tackles Kolton Miller and Trent Brown, who shut down Denver pass-rush specialists Bradley Chubb and Von Miller.

Other news
FILE - Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree, enters the court for his arraignment in West Bath, Maine, April 20, 2023. Eaton was arraigned on numerous charges including four counts of murder on Friday, July 28, in West Bath. Eaton is charged with killing his parents and their friends in April in Bowdoin, Maine, and also faces attempted murder charges for firing at cars on I-295 in Yarmouth, Maine. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via AP, File)
Attorneys preserve the right to invoke insanity in shootings that killed 4 in Maine
FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says

For Brown, it was validation after signing a $66 million, four-year contract in the offseason that made him the highest-paid tackle in NFL history.

For Miller, who spent his evening stonewalling Chubb, it was redemption after an injury-plagued rookie season that had some questioning his value as the 15th overall pick a year ago.

“I had a blast,” Miller said Thursday. “Just let it loose. Coming on out top was really fun. We really ran the ball well, had a lot of inside zone and threw in some play-action. It was a combination of everyone doing their job. It made it a lot easier in the passing game.”

Miller started all season at left tackle last year, when he battled right knee and elbow injuries. Miller ended up allowing a league-high 16 sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Raiders say that the game against Chubb is more indicative of Miller’s talent, even though it is a small sample size.

“We’ve only played one game,” coach Jon Gruden said. “He’s got (Kansas City’s) Frank Clark this game, one of the premier rushers in football. He’s just stronger, he’s more experienced, he’s healthy. Those are three things that have taken his game to another level and he’s got to continue to prove it every week.”

The Broncos pressured Carr on only five plays, according to Pro Football Focus, while Chubb had a 10% success rate in pass-rush situations against Miller.

Oakland’s quarterback said he knew things would be different for Miller when the team gathered in training camp.

“He looks like the guy that when he first showed up we were like, ‘Oh, shoot,’” Carr said. “The way he could bend being that tall and stuff like that, it’s unbelievable. And he looked noticeably stronger. You could see his punch was a little harder. He could sit down and hold a little bit more weight on the bull rush and things like that. It was noticeable how much better he was.”

Note: Cornerback Gareon Conley, who left Monday’s game on a stretcher, is expected to play against the Chiefs on Sunday. Conley is listed as limited, although defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said Conley was a full participant in practice.

__

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL