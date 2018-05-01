FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Raiders O-lineman Alexander suspended 4 games for PEDs

 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Vadal Alexander has been suspended without pay for the first four games next season for a violation of the league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Raiders made the announcement Tuesday, attributing the information to the NFL. Alexander won’t be eligible to play until an Oct. 7 road game against the Chargers. He can return to practice Oct. 1, a day after the Raiders host Cleveland.

The 24-year-old offensive guard played in 15 games for Oakland last season with four starts and has appeared in 24 games overall with nine starts in two NFL seasons.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2016 out of LSU, Alexander can take part in offseason workouts with the team, preseason practices and preseason games.

___

