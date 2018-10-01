Raiders rally past Browns 45-42 in OT for 1st win for Gruden

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr threw four TD passes and a game-tying 2-point conversion with 30 seconds left in regulation to set up Matt McGrane’s 29-yard field goal in overtime that gave the Oakland Raiders their first win since Jon Gruden’s return as coach, 45-42 over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

McGrane missed a 50-yard field goal on the opening possession of overtime before Carr drove the Raiders (1-3) back down the field again after a defensive stop for the game winner with 1:46 left in the period.

The field goal dealt the Browns (1-2-1) another tough loss as they blew a 14-point lead in the second half and then allowed to get the game-tying TD and 2-point conversion in the final seconds of regulation to spoil Baker Mayfield’s NFL starting debut.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick, threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns to put Cleveland on position to win but also committed four turnovers, losing two fumbles and throwing two interceptions. The Browns were seeking their first back-to-back wins since November 2014.

Carr threw for 437 yards, Marshawn Lynch ran for 130 yards for his most productive game in four years, and Amari Cooper (128 yards) and Jared Cook (110) each topped the 100-yard mark.

It was a roller-coaster game that had the Browns break out to a 28-14 lead midway through the third quarter only to fall behind 34-28 early in the fourth thanks in part to Mayfield losing two fumbles deep in his own territory to set up TD passes by Carr.

But the Raiders squandered a fourth-quarter lead for the second straight week, falling behind 42-34 after Mayfield’s 59-yard pass to Antonio Callaway set up Carlos Hyde’s 1-yard run and rookie Nick Chubb ran 41 yards for his second long TD of the game.

It looked as if that would decide the game when the Browns forced Carr into two incompletions from the 9 with under two minutes left to lead to a turnover on downs.

Cleveland appeared to be in position to run out the clock when Hyde converted a first down, but a replay review determined he was down just short of the marker and the Browns punted.

Carr then engineered a 53-yard touchdown drive capped by a 7-yard pass to Jared Cook with 30 seconds to play. The Raiders still needed the 2-point conversion to tie it and they got it when Jordy Nelson came down with a fade despite physical coverage by ex-Raider TJ Carrie.

Mayfield then led the Browns across midfield before his deep pass was intercepted by Reggie Nelson to force overtime as he was unable to duplicate the late-game heroics that allowed him to snap Cleveland’s 19-game winless streak in relief last week against the Jets.

CHUBB’S RUNS

Chubb had just three carries on the day, but the first went for a 63-yard score in the second quarter and the last went for 41 yards and another TD. He finished with three carries for 105 yards.

ROUGH START

Mayfield’s first start got off to a rough start when his pass on the second play of Cleveland’s second drive deflected off Antonio Callaway and went right to Gareon Conley, who returned his first career interception 36 yards for a TD that gave the Raiders their first pick-six since Khalil Mack had one Nov. 27, 2016, against Carolina.

GO FOR 2

Browns coach Hue Jackson went for a 2-point conversion twice in the first half. Mayfield’s pass to Callaway was incomplete on the first attempt before Duke Johnson ran in the second try to make it 17-7.

QUICK WHISTLE

The Raiders were upset by a quick whistle that possibly cost Lynch a long TD run. Lynch ran left and linebacker Joe Schobert tried to tackle him but Lynch appeared to spin out of it without going to the ground. He kept running for what could have been a 75-yard TD but the play was blown dead. That led Lynch to argue the call and the fans to boo, but nothing could be done.

The Browns were hurt by a quick whistle in the fourth quarter when Carr was ruled in the grasp, negating a fumble recovery that might have resulted in a TD.

INJURIES

Browns S Terrance Mitchell (wrist) left the game in the first half. ... Raiders RT Donald Penn left in the second half with a leg injury.

UP NEXT

Browns: Host Baltimore on Sunday.

Raiders: Visit Chargers on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL