Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Rain of 3s powers N. Dakota St. past W. Illinois 89-57

 
Share

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — A.J. Jacobson tied his career-best with six 3-pointers and North Dakota State connected on 13 of 16 long-range shots in an 89-57 defeat of Western Illinois on Saturday.

North Dakota State’s 81-percent 3-point shooting is a school record. The Bison (14-6, 6-1 Summit League) made four of their first six shots for a 10-0 lead and sped away from there, taking a 48-22 lead at halftime with 7-for-9 3-point shooting.

Paul Miller made all four of his 3-point shots, finishing with 19 points, Carlin Dupree added 12 points with six assists while Dylan Miller and Tyson Ward scored 11 apiece. The Bison were 56 percent from the floor overall (32-57).

Garret Covington led Western Illinois (6-12, 3-4) with 17 points and seven assists. Mike Miklusak scored 15 points and the Leathernecks, who made only eight baskets before halftime, finished 22-for-58.

Covington was 2 of 8 from 3, ending a two-game drought. He had made a 3 in 35 straight games.