FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Rangers reliever Leclerc throws ball onto roof, tops Tigers

 
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — After throwing 24 pitches in a messy ninth inning, Texas Rangers reliever José Leclerc made his most notable toss.

Leclerc held for a save, then fired the ball onto the right field roof at Globe Life Park as the Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Friday night.

Leclerc allowed two runs on two hits, two walks and a wild pitch. The Tigers had runners at second and third, but Jeimer Candelario was retired to end the game on a grounder to first with Leclerc covering.

The 25-year-old Leclerc took a couple of steps and let fly, the ball sailing far over the seats.

Other news
Women's Health Center of West Virginia Harm Reduction Coordinator Iris Sidikmanspeaks about a proposal from the clinic to add a syringe service its offerings during a public hearing at the Goodwill Prosperity Center in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Former abortion clinic pleads with residents to keep ‘open mind’ about syringe service program
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
FILE- Cars enter the Ultra Low Emission Zone that has come into force in London, Monday, April 8, 2019. A British court ruled against five London suburbs that tried to block a pollution tax on older cars in what is becoming a key issue in British politics as the dramatic impacts of climate change are being seen around the planet on Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
A pollution tax on older cars can be extended to London’s suburbs after a British court ruling

“I feel happy. I just tried to give it to a fan back there,” Leclerc said.

Informed that the ball cleared the double-decked stands, Leclerc said, “Too much power.”

Rangers manager Chris Woodard said he didn’t see the throw and suspected it was done out of frustration.

“He felt like he made that a lot harder than it was, but this game’s not easy,” Woodward said. “I don’t question that. Obviously, I’ll probably talk to him about it, probably say not to do that next time.”

Last Sunday, agitated Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer threw the ball from just past the mound over the center field wall after getting pulled from a game at Kansas City. Bauer was fined by Major League Baseball and later traded to Cincinnati.

Leclerc lost the closer’s job in late April but is serving in that role now with Shawn Kelley on the injured list.

Leclerc said he appreciates being given another chance to close.

“I’ve just got to enjoy it and do my work,” he said after posting his sixth save.

Lance Lynn (14-6) struck out 10 in seven innings and tied Houston’s Justin Verlander and Washington’s Stephen Strasburg for the major league lead in wins.

Lynn allowed four hits, only one past the first inning. He retired 10 straight after falling behind 1-0 five batters in on three singles.

The Tigers, with the majors’ worst record at 32-73, came off a Wednesday win in Anaheim and failed for the 10th straight time to win consecutive games. Detroit’s most recent winning streak is the last three games of May.

“They stayed after the game at the end and put pressure on a closer,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said.

Tyler Alexander (0-2), who attended high school (Southlake Carroll) and college (TCU) in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, allowed four runs on 10 hits in making his fourth big league start.

“I battled as hard as I could,” Alexander said, “but I think my biggest thing was I couldn’t get the ball down.”

After a two-out RBI single by Harold Castro in the first inning, Lynn didn’t allow another baserunner until Travis Demeritte, making his major league debut, walked to lead off the fifth. Demeritte tripled down the left-field line in the seventh for his first hit.

Danny Santana had a single, a triple, a sacrifice fly and scored twice in the Rangers’ first game this month after he hit .391 in July.

Rougned Odor and Hunter Pence homered for Texas.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW

Each team’s No. 7 hitter made his major league debut — Tigers right fielder Demeritte and Rangers center fielder Scott Heineman.

Demeritte, 24, was a first-round draftee of Texas in 2013 and was acquired by Detroit on Wednesday in the trade that sent RHP Shane Greene to Atlanta. He hit 20 home runs in 96 games for the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate. He went 1 for 2 with two walks.

Heineman, 26, was recalled from Triple-A Nashville, where he hit .372 in 33 games. He was drafted by the Rangers in the 11th round in 2015. He went 2 for 4 with a fourth-inning flare to right off the end of the bat for his first hit.

SHORT HOPS

The Tigers are 3-17 against AL West teams this season and 3-25 since last Aug. 3. ... Detroit DH Miguel Cabrera’s single in the eighth gave him 1,676 RBIs, tying him for 26th place with Gary Sheffield. ... Texas selected the contract of RHP Emmanuel Clase from Double-A Frisco and optioned LHP Kyle Bird and RHP Phillips Valdez to Nashville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull (upper back strain) is likely to make one more rehab start.

UP NEXT

Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (6-8, 3.94) is 1-6 in his career against the Rangers with a 6.28 ERA. Boyd will face RHP Adrian Sampson (6-8, 5.32), who has lost his last four starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports