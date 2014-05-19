Ravens sign free-agent guard Will Rackley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed free-agent guard Will Rackley, who spent the last three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rackley started 11 games in 2013, missing five games with a head injury. He sat out the entire 2012 season with an ankle injury and has 25 career starts at left guard. He is expected to compete for a starting job in the middle of the line.

Baltimore also signed running back Shaun Chapas and tight end Phillip Supernaw on Monday. Chapas has played in six career games and Supernaw played one game with Houston last year.

To make room on the 90-man offseason roster, the Ravens cut tight end Matt Furstenburg, lineman Cody Larsen and linebacker D.J. Bryant.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL