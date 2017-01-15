Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Ray Allen, Woody Austin lead Diamond Resorts Invitational

 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former NBA star Ray Allen took the celebrity lead Saturday in the Diamond Resorts Invitational, and PGA Tour Champions player Woody Austin remained on top in the professional competition.

Allen shot a 4-under 67 on the Four Seasons Resort’s Tranquilo course, scoring 30 points under the modified Stableford scoring system to push his two-day total 50. Allen had eight birdies and four bogeys, with a birdie worth three points, a par one point and a bogey zero points.

“Just to be here and be in contention, I’m already winning,” Allen said. “The rest is cake.”

Former pitcher Mark Mulder was three points back, and defending champion Mardy Fish was third with 46 points. Mulder had a 21-point day, and former tennis player Fish scored 29 points.

Austin followed his opening 59 with a 66 for a 73-point total.

“Pretty much what I figured,” Austin said. “I knew today was going to be more normal than yesterday. I made plenty of birdies today. I made a couple of mistakes that I didn’t make yesterday. So, it pretty much worked out exactly what I figured. Very happy with the two days because I’ve only been back for a week practicing or playing.”

Joe Durant was second at 68 after a 34-point round, and Brandy Jobe earned 32 points to reach 65.

Lexi Thompson was tied for ninth with 55 points to top the four LPGA Tour players in the professional field. Brooke Henderson was tied for 19th with 49 points, and Brittany Lang was Brittany Lincicome were tied for 26th in the 31-player field with 44 points.

All of the players are teeing off from the same tees. The professionals playing for $750,00, and the celebrities for $500,000.