Real Salt Lake hosts Dallas in conference action

By The Associated Press
 
FC Dallas (9-10-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (11-10-7, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Real Salt Lake -123, FC Dallas +303, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake and Dallas square off in conference action.

RSL is 6-9-6 in conference play. RSL has a 1-4-1 record in games it scores only one goal.

Dallas is 8-8-7 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 5-0-1 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Dallas won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson Savarino has six goals and three assists for RSL. Christian Arango has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has 10 goals and one assist for Dallas. Bernard Kamungo has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 5-3-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Dallas: 2-5-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 2.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Erik Lee Holt (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured).

Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.