Real Salt Lake plays the San Jose Earthquakes after shutout win

By The Associated Press
 
Real Salt Lake (11-9-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (9-9-10, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: San Jose -101, Real Salt Lake +243, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Colorado Rapids 2-0, Real Salt Lake visits the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Earthquakes are 8-8-7 in conference games. The Earthquakes rank seventh in the Western Conference drawing 154 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

RSL is 6-8-6 in conference games. RSL is ninth in the Western Conference drawing 145 corner kicks, averaging 5.4 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. RSL won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Espinoza has scored 12 goals with five assists for the Earthquakes. Cade Cowell has one goal over the last 10 games.

Jefferson Savarino has scored six goals and added three assists for RSL. Pablo Ruiz has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-4-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

RSL: 6-2-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Judson (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured), Jack Skahan (injured), Carlos Gruezo (injured).

RSL: Erik Lee Holt (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.