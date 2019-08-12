FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Red Sox place rookie INF Chavis on injured list (shoulder)

By TOM WITHERS
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Michael Chavis played through the pain for as long as he could.

On Monday, the Red Sox rookie finally gave in.

Boston placed the versatile Chavis on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left shoulder he sustained recently while trying to make a diving catch.

One of the AL’s top first-year players, Chavis has 18 homers and 58 RBIs, second most to Mets slugger Pete Alonso among rookies. But he’s been in a slump, batting .156 (5 for 32) in his last 11 games, and the shoulder injury explains Chavis’ recent slide.

“It stinks,” said Chavis, adding the pain is most severe when the swings a bat. “I want to be out there and help the team, but if I can’t do my part it’s tough.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t want to put a timetable on when Chavis will return. He won’t swing a bat for five or six days.

“It makes sense for him to get healthy,” Cora said. “He tried to play through it. It’s one of those things we have to manage now.”

The Red Sox also recalled right-hander Travis Lakins and infielder Marco Hernández from Triple-A Pawtucket.

The moves were announced before the Red Sox opened a three-game series at Progressive Field. The defending World Series champions have lost 11 of 14 and are 16½ games behind first-place New York in the AL East and 7½ back for a wild-card spot.

Chavis’ home run and RBI totals are the most by a Red Sox rookie since Ellis Burks hit 20 home runs with 59 RBIs in 1987. Chavis played first base (49 games), second (45), and third (five).

The 24-year-old Chavis said it’s important to stay upbeat while he’s out.

“If you get away from something you can clear your mind,” said the first-round pick in 2014. “I’m a positive person, so I’m trying to find a positive in all this. That’s one of the things I’m looking at.”

