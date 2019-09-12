Reds’ Gray loses no-hit bid on Lewis’ HR in 7th

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By CHRIS TALBOTT
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Cincinnati Reds right-hander Sonny Gray lost a no-hit bid in the seventh inning when Seattle Mariners rookie Kyle Lewis hit a three-run homer Wednesday night.

Gray hit a batter, issued a walk and got one out in the seventh before Lewis hit a drive out to right-center. Lewis also connected to end Reds righty Trevor Bauer’s no-hit bid Tuesday night in the fifth inning of the outfielder’s major league debut.

Gray allowed a single to Daniel Vogelbach before being lifted trailing 3-2. He struck out nine, walked three, hit two batters and allowed two hits on 111 pitches.

Seattle has already been no-hit twice this season, by the Los Angeles Angels on July 12 and the Houston Astros on Aug. 3. No club has ever been no-hit three times.

Dee Gordon nearly had a hit in the third inning when he bounced a comebacker off the back of Gray’s knee, but Gray calmly scooped up the ball and got the out. Phillip Ervin also tracked down a hard-hit ball by rookie Kyle Lewis in the right-center field gap in the fifth.

The Reds turned a first-inning double play and picked off Donnie Walton trying to steal after an eight-pitch walk in the third. It was the second night in a row the Mariners failed to get a hit through five innings against the Reds.

