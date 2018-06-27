FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Reds’ Votto ejected vs. Braves for arguing called 3rd strike

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been ejected for arguing a called third strike in the first inning Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves.

It is the eighth career ejection for Votto, a five-time All-Star and the 2010 NL MVP.

Brandon Dixon took his place in the field.

Votto was thrown out after taking a high strike from Sean Newcomb. After home plate umpire Carlos Torres called him out, Votto stepped from the batter’s box, walked in front of the plate and turned to disagree.

As Votto kept talking, Torres held up his hand three different times before issuing the ejection. Third base coach Billy Hatcher came over to restrain Votto as interim manager Jim Riggleman came out of the dugout to speak with Torres.

Votto leads the NL in on-base percentage and walks. His 265 career homers rank fifth on the Reds’ career list.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball