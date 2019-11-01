Redskins’ Williams reveals cancer scare, explains holdout

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Redskins’ Williams reveals cancer scare, explains holdout

 
Share

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams revealed a cancer diagnosis that played a part in his lengthy holdout and distrust of the team’s medical staff and the organization.

Williams on Thursday said he told the team of the medical issue six years ago, and the growth on his head grew substantially over time. The 31-year-old said he had a tumor removed from his skull and needs to get checked out every six months to make sure he’s OK.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection had multiple surgeries during the offseason related to the tumor’s removal and remained away from the team during that time. Williams said it got pretty serious and he was “told some scary things” by doctors that changed his outlook on life.

The riveting almost 20-minute discussion with reporters unfolded with Williams, selected fourth overall by Washington in the 2010 draft, seated by his corner locker stall.

Other news
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Roller coaster with big crack has a second structural issue, inspectors say
FILE - Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera speaks with media outside Miami federal court, in Miami, Dec. 20, 2022. The former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government not only did no apparent work, but also channeled a large chunk of the money to a yacht company on behalf of a fugitive billionaire, according to new allegations in a civil suit filed Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman, File)
Judge blasts prosecutors’ handling of Venezuela case against ex-Miami congressman

“It was a lot of emotions; I’m not going to lie and say it wasn’t,” Williams said of returning to Redskins Park on Tuesday shortly before the NFL trade deadline.

The Redskins later Thursday released a statement saying they’ve requested the NFL Management Council convene a joint committee with the Players Association to review Williams’ medical records and the care given to him. In the statement, the team said it continues to “prioritize the health and well-being of our players and staff.”

Williams’ feelings were not of fondness, but frustration over the team’s medical personal, according to Williams, downplaying the growth’s severity over the years only for a local Northern Virginia hospital to eventually provide a more serious diagnosis.

“I almost lost my life. Seriously, I almost lost my life,” Williams said. “You’re 30 and coming off seven straight Pro Bowls and a doctor tells you to get your affairs in order. It’s not going to sit well with you. It still doesn’t. It’s a scary thing to go through. Think how you describe to your 9-year-old, your 5-year old that daddy might not be here. It’s tough.”

Williams said extracting the tumor was the only acceptable path even though that approach meant “losing 30 percent of my scalp.” Radiation treatment “would have put a cap on my life I think 15 years was the most I would have had after I started chemo. So I had to cut it out,” Williams said.

Williams failed his team physical this week because of discomfort with a standard helmet. Interim coach Bill Callahan said the team would seek an alternative. Washington has a two-week exemption before needing to put Williams on the active roster.

Such frightening thoughts put playing football in a proper perspective, but “I still love it,” Williams said. That’s the sport. Playing for Washington again is another story.

Asked if he envisioned playing for Washington again, Williams said, “We’ll see how this helmet thing turns out.”

Subsequent comments make it clear his relationship with the organization, specifically team president Bruce Allen, is strained.

“No, there’s no trust there,” Williams said. When asked about whether his relationship with Allen could be salvaged, Williams paused before saying, “Next question.”

Callahan said Wednesday he was “hopeful” Williams would play for Washington again.

Williams kept tabs on the team and contact with teammates despite his absence. Longtime friend, running back Adrian Peterson, listened from a seat behind reporters.

Washington, 1-7 entering Sunday’s game at Buffalo, fired coach Jay Gruden following an 0-5 start.

“This is still my team. The guys in here, I love them to death,” Williams said. “I talk to them on the daily. I watch every game, every game I could. I support them. I wouldn’t support any other team. These guys are my family. I hated to see Jay go. I felt like, maybe I played a part in that. Maybe if I was here to help, maybe win some games, then maybe his job would still be intact. I felt that way because I personally loved Jay, I loved him as a person, so I didn’t want to see him go. It’s business.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL