Ref Mike Dean reports threats as another red is overturned

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Ref Mike Dean reports threats as another red is overturned

By ROB HARRIS
 
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Premier League referee Mike Dean has reported receiving death threats to the police after being targeted through his family’s social media accounts.

The menacing messages were received after Dean sent off West Ham’s Tomáš Souček in Saturday’s game against Fulham. The red card was overturned on appeal on Monday, just like the one shown to Southampton’s Jan Bednarek at Manchester United on Tuesday.

Having two of his decisions so publicly judged to be wrong by the Football Association has increased the spotlight on Dean. But the scrutiny has moved into a troubling territory for the Professional Game Match Officials Board and Dean has decided to take a break from this weekend’s round of matches.

“Threats and abuse of this nature are totally unacceptable and we fully support Mike’s decision to report these messages his family received to the police,” said Mike Riley, a former Premier League referee who is general manager of England’s refereeing body. “Nobody should be victim of abhorrent messages like this. Online abuse is unacceptable in any walk of life and more needs to be done to tackle the problem.”

Other news
An Aymara man walks on the dry cracked bed of Lake Titicaca, in Huarina, Bolivia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The lake's low water level is having a direct impact on the local flora and fauna and is affecting local communities that rely on the natural border between Peru and Bolivia for their livelihood. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A drought alert for receding Lake Titicaca has Indigenous communities worried for their future
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) greets right fielder Jake Fraley in the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reds beat NL West-leading Dodgers 6-5, move a half-game back in NL Central
Black Belt Eagle Scout, second right, performs during the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in Chicago on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
Black Belt Eagle Scout’s latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe’s ancestral lands

Dean was threatened online after dismissing Souček in stoppage time of West Ham’s 0-0 draw with Fulham for catching Aleksandar Mitrovic with his elbow.

Dean watched replays repeatedly in slow motion on a pitch side monitor at Craven Cottage after consulting the video assistant referee, Lee Mason. West Ham manager David Moyes said after the game he was “quite embarrassed for Mike that he would have made that decision” and the FA decided ultimately that the club’s appeal was legitimate.

“I am disappointed with football in general that the officials would allow these situations to take over from the game,” West Ham manager Moyes said on Monday. “I can only see the officials being the people that can stop it by not allowing the players to get away with the actions they are taking, because it is making the referee’s decision so difficult in giving them a decision when there wasn’t one to give.”

Dean had also consulted replays by the pitch at Old Trafford being sending off Bednarek for a challenge on Anthony Martial in Southampton’s 9-0 loss at United. An appeal to the FA by Southampton led to that decision being rescinded.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports