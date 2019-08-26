Reinforced attack is no remedy for Monaco’s problem defense

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Reinforced attack is no remedy for Monaco’s problem defense

By JEROME PUGMIRE
 
Share

PARIS (AP) — Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim made smart transfer moves in acquiring free-scoring forward Wissam Ben Yedder from Sevilla and striker Islam Slimani from English Premier League club Leicester.

Both players scored on debut for Monaco on Sunday in a 2-2 draw with Nimes that only magnified a problem for Jardim, with defense the team’s weak point.

Nimes scored twice after Monaco defender Jemerson’s red card in the 55th minute for a clumsy tackle from behind. At that stage Monaco was in cruise control on the French Riviera after the lively Ben Yedder and Slimani had scored late in the first half.

It is only because Dijon has lost all three matches that Monaco is not at the bottom of the standings — a fall from grace for a club which won the league title and reached the Champions League semifinals in 2016-17.

Other news
Phoenix Suns NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, right, watches a Washington Commanders NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Kevin Durant attends Washington Commanders camp as a fan
This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not been charged in the death of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18, whose beaten body was found in early July in a refrigerator at his apartment in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
Police searching apartment of Chicago man charged in man’s killing find woman dead in refrigerator
FILE - Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden attends an agriculture and rural issues roundtable hosted by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin on June 28, 2021, in Onalaska, Wis. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S. Senate during a late night tour of the Capitol this week, action that elicited a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders. Van Orden issued a statement Thursday that did not deny the incident happened as reported, saying “bad press has never bothered me.” (Peter Thomson/La Crosse Tribune via AP, File)
Senate rebukes Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages

Monaco has the worst defense in the league with eight goals conceded in three matches.

Furthermore, Monaco has had one player sent off in each game, exposing a lack of composure already glaringly evident last season when it narrowly avoided relegation.

The problem is not that Monaco’s defenders are inexperienced — Jemerson has played 99 league games for the club and Kamil Glik has 108 — it is that they appear to be clumsy, nervous and slow. Monaco was wide open down the right flank on both Nimes goals, failing to cut out basic crosses.

BIG CALL

After a poor performance in the 2-1 loss at Rennes last weekend, Paris-Saint Germain’s veteran center half and captain Thiago Silva was dropped for Sunday’s 4-0 home win against Toulouse.

Once considered to be among the world’s best defenders during his time with AC Milan, Silva looked slow and off the pace against Rennes.

Still, it is a big call from Tuchel to bench a player with close to 300 PSG appearances since joining seven years ago.

Perhaps Tuchel is finally showing a much-needed ruthless streak.

MONEY WELL SPENT?

Lille needed to make a statement in the transfer market, particularly after selling leading scorer Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal for a reported 80 million euros ($89 million) and key midfielder Thiago Mendes to Lyon.

So coach Christophe Galtier signed bustling Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches for 20 million euros ($22.3 million) from German champion Bayern Munich — nearly half what Bayern paid to sign him from Benfica three years ago.

The Bayern move happened after some inspirational performances from Sanches at the 2016 European Championship, where he scored his only international goal in 18 appearances.

Still, it could prove to be a bargain signing from Galtier, who helped Lille qualify directly for the Champions League one season after saving it from relegation.

Lille could prove the perfect springboard for Sanches, who has made only six appearances for Portugal since 2016 and needs some stand out performances to attract attention from bigger clubs again.

BLOSSOMING PARTNERSHIP

When Lyon sold its star forward Nabil Fekir to Real Betis this summer, Memphis Depay might have breathed a sigh of relief.

Depay is no longer competing with Fekir for a starting place, and a weight seems to have been lifted.

The 25-year-old Dutchman has started the season in excellent form, netting three goals and one assist in two games. Depay is forging a strong partnership with striker Moussa Dembele, who has also scored three goals.

Dembele’s outstanding aerial ability lends itself well to Depay’s crossing, while Dembele’s hold-up play allows Depay to move into open space from deep-lying positions.

Montpellier’s defense will not be looking forward to Tuesday’s visit from a Lyon attack that has produced nine goals so far.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports