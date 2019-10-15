U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war
What to stream this weekend

Republican Nicholson won’t run for Congress, eyeing 2022

 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Kevin Nicholson is passing on a chance to run for Congress next year and instead is laying the groundwork for a statewide run for either governor or U.S. Senate in 2022.

Nicholson on Tuesday endorsed fellow Republican Scott Fitzgerald in the 5th Congressional District race. Fitzgerald is currently the state Senate majority leader and the only announced Republican candidate for the race in the deeply conservative district that covers affluent Milwaukee suburbs.

Nicholson ran for U.S. Senate last year but lost in the primary. He says he’s focused on growing the conservative movement in Wisconsin and preparing for a statewide race in three years.

Fitzgerald is vying to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner. Several other Republicans are still weighing a bid. Tom Palzewicz is the only announced Democratic candidate.