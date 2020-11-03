Republican Spencer Cox handily wins Utah governor race

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Republican Spencer Cox handily wins Utah governor race

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
 
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox has handily won the race for Utah governor, replacing the leader who endorsed him in a campaign that played out during the coronavirus pandemic. He is the state’s first new governor in more than a decade.

Cox defeated Democrat Chris Peterson, a law professor who continued to advocate for a mask mandate as cases spiked this fall. Cox supported Republican Gov. Gary Herbert’s decision to encourage them and even approve mask mandates in local areas, but not require their use.

The general election came after a hard-fought GOP primary where Cox, a moderate and onetime critic of President Donald Trump, beat out three other competitors for the nomination that’s often decisive in conservative Utah.

During his acceptance speech, Cox outlined a vision for the state and his party.

Other news
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) greets right fielder Jake Fraley in the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reds beat NL West-leading Dodgers 6-5, move a half-game back in NL Central
Black Belt Eagle Scout, second right, performs during the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in Chicago on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
Black Belt Eagle Scout’s latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe’s ancestral lands
FILE - A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. A historic heat wave that turned the Southwest into a blast furnace throughout July is beginning to abate with the late arrival of the monsoon rains. Forecasters expect that by Monday, July 31, at the latest, people in metro Phoenix will begin seeing high temperatures under 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) for the first time in a month. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
The extreme heat wave that blasted the Southwest is abating with late arriving monsoon rains

“We must be the party of civil rights. We must be the party of the downtrodden. We’ve given up too many of these issues to other parties,” he said.

One of those was former U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman, Jr., who had previously served as governor and is a well-known political name. He caught the virus during the race and later recovered.

Cox will succeed Herbert, who first took office in 2009 and decided not to run again this year. Herbert in May endorsed Cox, who became lieutenant governor in 2013, as his chosen successor.

The race garnered national attention when the two candidates appeared together on an ad calling for civility in a time of increasingly bitter political divisions around the country.

Voter Helen Jones, a 74-year-old retired English professor, said that move made her especially glad to vote for Cox.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with the ad that he and Peterson did together, showing what really civil thoughtful good guys could do it they came together in spite of all this contentiousness,” she said.

Cox consistently polled well ahead in the state, which has not elected a Democratic governor in more than 40 years.

The pandemic had cast a shadow on the race, though Cox declared his candidacy early and had months to campaign in person before the coronavirus struck in the spring.

Cox also has had a higher profile during the crisis, since he was part of the state’s response while his competitors saw most traditional election activities curtailed by it.

The state’s handling of the pandemic lost Cox support with Democratic-leaning voters like Jo Parrish, 66, of Ogden, who want to see stricter mask requirements during a record-setting surge this fall. “There has been zero leadership,” she said.

Cox has also taken heat from the other side, from conservative voters who have never forgotten that he was once a sharp critic of Trump. But during this election season, Cox said that he supports the president.

Cox has defended the state’s handling of the health crisis and economic upheaval, pointing to a low mortality rate and relatively low unemployment rate.

___

Find AP’s full election coverage at APNews.com/Election2020.