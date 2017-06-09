Retired motorcycle racer Max Biaggi seriously injured

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
ROME (AP) — Retired motorcycle racer Max Biaggi has been seriously injured while training near Rome.

Italian media report that Biaggi was being treated for multiple injuries, including a broken shoulder, after being transported by helicopter from a track in Sagittario to Rome on Friday.

The ANSA news agency says the 45-year-old Biaggi was conscious after the accident.

Biaggi won World Superbikes titles in 2010 and 2012 and was also a four-time champion in the 250cc class of the MotoGP series. He was a three-time runner-up in the 500cc and MotoGP class.

He was training with two young Moto3 drivers that he manages.

The accident comes less than a month after former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden died after he was hit by a car while training on his bicycle in Italy.