Revlon tries to turn heads with new marketing push

By The Associated Press
 
Revlon is looking for love to spice up its brand recognition.

The beauty products maker is launching its global “Love is On” marketing campaign, hoping to regain its lofty spot in the pecking order of cosmetic brands.

The campaign features television, print and digital ads, a social media push and an interactive Times Square billboard that lets people share “love moments.”

The new campaign, announced Tuesday, arrives with the retailer facing growing competition from companies like L’Oreal and Estee Lauder.

There also have been a number of new faces in executive offices at Revlon over the past year or so, as the New York company has attempted to re-energize growth. Revlon Inc. named Lorenzo Delpani CEO last fall and also has changed chief financial officers and chief operating officers.

Late last year, the company said it would leave China and trim more than 1,000 jobs as part of a cost-cutting measure.

Besides its namesake brand of makeup and hair dye, Revlon also makes cosmetics under its Almay and SinfulColors brands.

Revlon shares climbed 45 cents to $33.20 in midday trading Tuesday while broader indexes also rose slightly. The stock had climbed 31 percent so far this year, as of Monday’s close.