Revolution overcome weather delays, Revolution in 2-1 win

By The Associated Press
 
Share

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored his 50th MLS goal and the New England Revolution beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 in a match that included three weather delays Thursday night.

The game was delayed for an hour before kickoff due to lightning in the area and had two more lightning delays lasting a total of more than two hours during the first half. The match ended 15 minutes after midnight, more than five hours after it was scheduled to start.

Bunbury opened the scoring in the eighth minute, chest trapping Edgar Castillo’s cross and tucking a right-footed shot into the far corner. Juan Fernando Caicedo headed home Carles Gil’s free kick to give the Revs (6-8-5) a 2-0 lead in the 52nd minute.

Diego Rubio pulled Colorado back within one in the 71st minute. The Revolution’s Matt Turner made a diving save in the 89th minute to preserve the win and New England improved to 4-0-3 in its last seven games.

The Rapids (5-10-4) had their seven-game unbeaten streak snapped.

LA GALAXY 2, TORONTO FC 0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice, Efrain Álvarez had an assist in his first MLS start and the LA Galaxy beat Toronto FC.

The 17-year-old Álvarez curled in a wide cross that looped over the Toronto FC defense. Ibrahimovic headed it while jumping backward, finishing into the right side of the goal in the 75th minute.

Ibrahimovic made it 2-0 for the Galaxy (11-7-1) with his 13th goal of the season in the 89th minute. He settled Emil Cuello’s cross and tapped it past Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg. It was Cuello’s first professional assist.

Toronto FC (6-8-5) had its best chance in the 52nd minute when Alejandro Pozuelo’s shot was tipped over the bar by Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham.

FC DALLAS 2, D.C. UNITED 0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Santiago Mosquera and Dominique Badji scored and FC Dallas beat 10-man D.C. United.

Mosquera opened the scoring in the sixth minute with his first goal of the season. Badji scored from close range off the rebound of Mosquera’s saved attempt to make it 2-0 for FC Dallas (8-7-5) in the 65th minute.

Wayne Rooney was shown red for an airborne challenge from behind, but referee Nima Saghafi changed it to yellow in the 33rd minute after video review. D.C. United (8-5-7) went down a man in the 73rd when Luciano Acosta stepped on Paxton Pomykal.

D.C. United had a five-game unbeaten streak snapped.