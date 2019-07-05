FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Revolution weather lightning delays, beat Rapids 2-1

 
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored his 50th MLS goal and the New England Revolution beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 in a match that included three weather delays Thursday night.

The game was delayed for an hour before kickoff due to lightning in the area and had two more lightning delays lasting a total of more than two hours during the first half. The match ended 15 minutes after midnight, more than five hours after it was scheduled to start.

Bunbury opened the scoring in the eighth minute, chest trapping Edgar Castillo’s cross and tucking a right-footed shot into the far corner.

Juan Fernando Caicedo headed home Carles Gil’s free kick to give the Revs (6-8-5) a 2-0 lead in the 52nd minute.

Diego Rubio pulled Colorado back within one in the 71st minute, heading Nicolás Mezquida’s corner into the back of the net.

The Revolution’s Matt Turner made a diving save in the 89th minute to preserve the win and New England improved to 4-0-3 in its last seven games.

Colorado’s Kellyn Acosta was sent off for back-to-back yellow cards in second-half stoppage time and the Rapids (5-10-4) had their seven-game unbeaten streak snapped.