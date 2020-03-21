Right fit: Tackle Conklin gives Browns stability up front

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Right fit: Tackle Conklin gives Browns stability up front

By TOM WITHERS
 
Share

Jack Conklin helped make Derrick Henry a rushing champion in Tennessee.

The Browns wouldn’t mind if he made running back Nick Chubb the next one.

One of the NFL’s top right tackles, Conklin signed with Cleveland on Friday as the Browns finally announced part of a free-agency haul aimed at plugging some major holes while infusing more talent into their roster.

Conklin was welcomed along with tight end Austin Hooper, linebacker B.J. Goodson and fullback Andy Janovich, who came over in a trade with Denver.

Other news
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages
Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes

Unlike many teams, the Browns are waiting until players pass their physicals before announcing they’ve signed their contracts. Cleveland has been one of the league’s busiest teams this week as first-time general manager Andrew Berry was aggressive in getting new coach Kevin Stefanski some quality players.

Berry wasn’t as active Friday, but he did add another safety in getting Andrew Sendejo to agree to a one-year, $2.25 million deal. Sendejo was in Minnesota with Stefanksi for several years.

Earlier this week, the Browns reached agreements with quarterback Case Keenum, defensive tackle Andrew Billings, cornerback Kevin Johnson, safety Karl Joseph and return specialist Jojo Natson.

Those signings are expected to be announced in the next few days.

Conklin is the gem of Cleveland’s free agent class. After spending four seasons with the Titans, he’s excited about joining another team on the rise.

“I’m pumped to get started and be a part of this great organization,” Conklin said. “Going through the process, Cleveland definitely became what I felt as the main suitor. To have a team like Cleveland be so excited about me, that was the biggest part for me and my family. We wanted to go somewhere where a team was super excited and that was going to be a huge key to help the team and be a big part of the community.”

Adept at run blocking and pass protection, Conklin’s arrival boosts a Cleveland line that struggle on both ends last season but was solid in the middle. He’ll join steady center JC Tretter and two-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio up front, and the Browns are expected to address a major need at left tackle in the upcoming draft.

“When you’re talking about being a productive offense, certainly you have to play in a cohesive manner from the front to the back,” Stefanski said. “Adding pieces along the offensive front really allows you to do different things schematically, and Jack’s a big piece of that.”

Conklin signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Browns. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, wanted a three-year deal because Conklin will only be 28 when he’s eligible to hit the market again in 2022 — unless the Browns sign him to an extension before then.

Hooper got a four-year, $42 million deal and he’ll give the Browns another down-field target for quarterback Baker Mayfield and someone to take the pressure of wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

“I’m really excited,’’ Hooper said. “Coach Stefanski, from what I’ve heard about him, I just really valued his coaching style and schematically it matches what I’ve been asked to do before in the past, so hopefully it’s a smooth transition. And the amount of talent on this team, it just really excites me.”

Hooper caught at least 70 passes in each of the past two seasons with Atlanta. The 25-year-old also knows he may be asked to block for Chubb on occasion.

“The nature of the position is block someone 40 pounds heavier than you or outrun someone 40 pounds lighter than you,” Hooper said. “And in terms of line of scrimmage, I’ve honestly just grown into my body and just understanding leverage at a different level because some of the best athletes on the field are typically those guys on the edge. They present a good challenge week in and week out.”

Goodson will drop into the middle of Cleveland’s defense and replace Joe Schobert, who walked as a free agent and signed with Jacksonville. The veteran will also be asked to mentor second-year linebackers Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki.

“I want to help lead those guys,” Goodson said. “I feel like I can be a great addition and help for the team.”

The Browns sent a seventh-round draft pick in 2021 to the Broncos in exchange for Janovich, who will allow Stefanski to run some of the traditional, two tight ends, one fullback sets he preferred in Minnesota.

“He’s a schematic fit to what we want to be,” Stefanski said. “He has all the intangibles you think of when you think of fullbacks. He’s as tough as they come. He’s a team player through and through. Fits the mentality of what we’re trying to be.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL