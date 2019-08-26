FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Rivera downplays Panthers’ offensive woes, says calm down

By STEVE REED
 
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers offense has been downright terrible in the preseason.

But Carolina coach Ron Rivera downplayed his team’s lack of production, and doesn’t seem worried about the doldrums carrying over to the regular season.

“First of all, you have to take into account who is playing — that’s probably the biggest thing,” Rivera said Monday. “If we went off of that, I think maybe we can all calm down, take a breath and see what happens.”

Rivera has taken an ultraconservative approach to the preseason this year — much more so than in the years past — resting his starters to limit the risk of injury.

Other news
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. American Airlines and the union for its pilots announced Thursday, July 28, 2023, that they have agreed on a new contract, which will now go to a ratification vote. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
American Airlines has a tentative contract deal with its pilots. Southwest is still negotiating
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart

Cam Newton, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end Greg Olsen were held out of the first two preseason games. They only played three possessions (or 11 plays) in a 10-3 loss to the Patriots last week with Newton leaving with a mid-foot sprain.

“To me it’s always about playing the games that count,” Rivera said.

While Rivera doesn’t seem worried, at least one veteran player struck a note of caution.

Olsen, one of the team’s captains, said even though it’s the preseason it’s still important to produce.

“In this league you just can’t all of a sudden turn a switch and say we are going to be good now,” Olsen said

But the goal now for the Panthers is to get Newton healthy enough for the regular season.

The 2015 league MVP threw passes on the side during practice Monday in sweats and Rivera remains optimistic his ninth-year QB is on pace to play Sept. 8 against the Rams. Newton is also coming off arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder, but his arm strength appears fine.

Newton and the rest of the team’s starters will not play against the Steelers on Thursday night.

That means more of Kyle Allen, rookie Will Grier and Taylor Heinicke, three quarterbacks who have two career NFL regular season starts between them.

That lack of experience has been evident in the preseason.

The Panthers managed a paltry 99 yards and seven first downs against the Patriots last week. That came one week after Carolina was limited to 258 yards and one late-game touchdown in a 27-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in a game that wasn’t even competitive.

“The young guys can focus in on what they need to, and quite honestly it gives Cam a little more rest,” Rivera said. “Things are going great with Cam’s shoulder, so now he’s getting a chance to rest a little bit. We’re looking at it that way.”

Allen, who has been working as Carolina’s No. 2 quarterback, has been particularly underwhelming. He completed just 3 of 16 passes for 16 yards against New England and failed to generate any momentum on offense.

“Disappointed, but not discouraged,” Allen said of the offense, echoing the coaching staff’s message to players.

On paper, the Panthers would appear to have a solid corps of weapons including Newton, McCaffrey, Olsen and speedy wide receivers DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel. But with so little playing time, it has been difficult to get a read on where the Panthers are as the regular season approaches.

“I know everyone on this offense is confident that we can have an explosive just like last year,” Allen said.

Notes: Graham Gano has yet to kick in the preseason while recovering from an injury to his plant leg. Rivera said he hopes to know more about Gano’s status in the next couple of days. Backup kicker Joey Slye has been a bright spot during the preseason making all six field goal attempts.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL