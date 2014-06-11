Roberto Mancini leaves Turkish club Galatasaray

ISTANBUL (AP) — Roberto Mancini has left as manager of Galatasaray after just nine months in charge.

The Turkish club says Wednesday the two sides reached a “mutual agreement” to terminate the Italian’s contract.

Mancini’s departure comes after a season in which Galatasaray finished second in the Turkish League, won the Turkish Cup and qualified for the Champions League.

Mancini had two years remaining on his contract and had said on June 9 that he intended to stay with the club.

The former Manchester City manager took over at Galatasaray in September after Fatih Terim was dismissed.

There has been speculation that Mancini could to return to his former club Lazio in Serie A, which finished a disappointing eighth last season.