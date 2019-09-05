Rolling Cincy will try to knock off No. 5 Ohio State

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Rolling Cincy will try to knock off No. 5 Ohio State

By The Associated Press
 
Cincinnati (1-0) at No. 5 Ohio State (1-0), Saturday at noon EDT (ABC).

Line: Ohio State by 15 1/2.

Series record: Ohio State leads 14-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A loss to the Bearcats would be devastating to Ohio State, which hasn’t lost a game to an in-state rival since dropping a 7-6 contest to Oberlin in 1921. Cincinnati has some momentum after knocking off UCLA in their opener and is looking for a signature win for third-year coach Luke Fickell, who spent 16 years on the Ohio State staff. New Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields accounted for five touchdowns in Buckeyes’ opening win over FAU, but he made some rookie miscues that must be worked out. The Bearcats — especially on defense — have the talent to give Ohio State a game.

KEY MATCHUP

Ohio State offensive line vs. Cincinnati defensive line. The Buckeyes returned just one starter on the O-line, which performed well against FAU. Cincinnati’s overhauled defensive line allowed only 62 yards rushing on 38 carries by UCLA.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cincinnati: QB Desmond Ridder. The sophomore, in his second year as the starter, was 18 of 26 for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns against UCLA.

Ohio State: DE Chase Young. One of the best defensive players in the country terrorized FAU and is expected to get even better. He finished with five tackles and 1.5 sacks.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ohio State has a 14-2 advantage in the series, with Cincinnati’s wins coming in 1896 and 1897. The Bearcats nearly pulled off the upset in 2002 at Paul Brown Stadium, losing 23-19. ... Fickell was a four-year starter at nose tackle for the Buckeyes from 1993-96 and coached at OSU for 16 years. ... Ohio State has won 41 consecutive games against in-state schools. ... Ohio State kickers have made 179 straight extra points dating to Oct. 22, 2016. That’s third in the nation. ... Cincinnati has won 12 of its last 14 games dating to last season. ... The Bearcats returned three of their four leading tacklers from 2018.

