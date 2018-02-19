FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Romania: Bucharest to buy 400 buses from Turkish company

 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The mayor of Bucharest says a Turkish company has won a contract worth more than 100 million euros ($124 million) to supply the Romanian capital with 400 buses.

Mayor Gabriela Firea said Monday that Otokar Europe and Otokar Otomotiv had outbid three other companies to win the tender for the vehicles.

She said the buses are “high-quality public transport of European standards,” with heating and air conditioning. The first batch will arrive this summer in the congested capital of more than 2 million people.

The companies belong to Koc Holding, a Turkish industrial conglomerate.