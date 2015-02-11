Romanian envoy fired after invites have rude notes on guests

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The Romanian Foreign Ministry says a diplomat has been fired after its embassy in Paris sent out invitations to a reception containing rude remarks about the guests.

The embassy had emailed invitations to mark Tuesday’s visit by President Klaus Iohannis, but inadvertently attached a spreadsheet that described some guests as “undesirable” and one as “ghastly.”

Calling the situation “inadmissible and profoundly regrettable,” the ministry said Wednesday that a diplomat had been recalled and fired. It said a second diplomat was also summoned to Bucharest, but another institute is responsible for firing her. No names were given for the two diplomats.

The Romanian ambassador to France, Bogdan Mazuru, wrote a letter of apology to the Romanian writer who exposed the gaffe.