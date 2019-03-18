FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ronaldo charged by UEFA for gesture mocking Simeone

 
Share

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged Cristiano Ronaldo for a provocative gesture mocking Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone after Juventus eliminated the Spanish club from the Champions League.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the charge of “improper conduct” on Thursday.

Simeone was fined 20,000 euros ($22,700) by UEFA for making an obscene gesture after Atletico took the lead in a 2-0 win over Juventus in the first leg. Ronaldo’s hat trick in the 3-0 win in the return leg in Turin last week sent Juventus to the quarterfinals.

Ronaldo celebrated at the final whistle by mimicking Simeone’s gesture.

When Ronaldo played for Real Madrid, he twice won Champions League finals against Atletico.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports