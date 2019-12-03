Rookie QB Hodges to make 2nd straight start for Steelers

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Rookie QB Hodges to make 2nd straight start for Steelers

 
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — It’s still officially Duck season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges will make his second straight start on Sunday when the Steelers (7-5) visit the Arizona Cardinals (3-8-1). Tomlin named Hodges the starter over Mason Rudolph before last week’s meeting with Cleveland but stressed he was not committing to anything beyond the game against the Browns.

Hodges responded by completing 14 of 21 passes for 212 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 20-13 victory that kept Pittsburgh firmly in the playoff chase with a month to go. The 23-year-old Hodges is the first undrafted rookie free agent to win his first two NFL starts since Ed Ruppert did it as a replacement player for the Washington Redskins during the 1987 players’ strike.

Pittsburgh is 3-1 in games Hodges has appeared. He led the Steelers to a 24-17 victory on the road at the Chargers on Oct. 13 while filling in for an injured Rudolph. He came off the bench in the second half against Cincinnati on Nov. 24, connecting on a long touchdown pass with James Washington that propelled the Steelers to a comeback win.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after Australian army helicopter ditched off Australia’s coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

“He’s performed well in hostile environments, but he just doesn’t have a big sample size,” Tomlin said. “I liked what I saw in LA. I liked what I saw in second half in Cincinnati.”

There’s a chance — albeit a slim one — that Pittsburgh’s injury-ravaged offense could get some help. Tomlin didn’t rule out running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster facing the Cardinals. Conner hasn’t played since aggravating a shoulder injury in a loss to Cleveland on Nov. 14. Smith-Schuster exited the same game with a knee injury and a concussion. Though he has been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol, Smith-Schuster was spotted last week wearing a sizable brace on his left knee.

Conner practiced in a limited capacity last week before being held out of the lineup. He appears to be closer to game action than Smith-Schuster, though he figures to split time with rookie Benny Snell whenever he returns. Snell has played well in Conner’s absence. He ran for 98 yards against the Bengals and added 63 more — including his first NFL touchdown — against the Browns.

“He’s done a nice job with the opportunities he’s been given,” Tomlin said. “Excited not only what he’s doing for us but where it could lead.”

The Steelers will get center Maurkice Pouncey back after serving a two-game suspension for kicking and punching Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett in retaliation after Garrett hit Rudolph in the face with Rudolph’s helmet during a late-game brawl last month.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL