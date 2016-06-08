Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Royals and Orioles empty benches after Ventura hits Machado

 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Royals and Baltimore Orioles emptied their benches and bullpens after Kansas City starter Yordano Ventura plunked Manny Machado in the back with a pitch.

The action occurred in the bottom of the fifth with Baltimore leading 5-1. Ventura came close to hitting Machado with a pitch in the second inning, and they exchanged words at the end of the at-bat after Machado flied out.

Ventura opened the fifth-inning at-bat with a fastball that hit Machado, who immediately charged the mound. Ventura prepared for the confrontation by taking off his hat and glove.

Machado arrived and landed a punch before Ventura brought him down with a hard tackle. Players from both sides joined the melee, which shifted from the mound to first base.

Peace was restored soon after relievers from both sides ran in from the bullpen to the infield.

With Kansas City trying to end a five-game losing streak, Ventura gave up four first-inning runs and a long home run to Ryan Flaherty in the second.

Ventura and Machado were ejected from the game.