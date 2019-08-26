FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ruggs: Tide aiming to be ‘just like any other Alabama team’

By JOHN ZENOR
 
Share

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Whatever happened last season, the expectations remain the same at Alabama for fans, coaches and players alike.

Perfection.

“Just showing we can be just like any other Alabama team,” wide receiver Henry Ruggs III said Monday. “I mean, that is the goal, to go 15-0. The goal is to win a national championship, but our main goal is to play relentless and make opponents fear this team.”

The second-ranked Crimson Tide opens Saturday against Duke in Atlanta with the same ambition as ever, but also a sour taste from that national title game loss to Clemson . Perfection is no small feat, after all.

Other news
Women's Health Center of West Virginia Harm Reduction Coordinator Iris Sidikmanspeaks about a proposal from the clinic to add a syringe service its offerings during a public hearing at the Goodwill Prosperity Center in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Former abortion clinic pleads with residents to keep ‘open mind’ about syringe service program
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
FILE- Cars enter the Ultra Low Emission Zone that has come into force in London, Monday, April 8, 2019. A British court ruled against five London suburbs that tried to block a pollution tax on older cars in what is becoming a key issue in British politics as the dramatic impacts of climate change are being seen around the planet on Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
A pollution tax on older cars can be extended to London’s suburbs after a British court ruling

Alabama is favored by nearly five touchdowns in this game and will almost certainly be a sizable favorite for at least its first five games before visiting No. 12 Texas A&M.

But there are always areas of uncertainty, if not outright concern. Especially for a team that lost seven underclassmen to the NFL draft, had a couple of significant injuries in preseason camp and goes into the season with two freshmen starting in the middle of the defense.

Nose guard D.J. Dale is set to replace No. 3 draft pick Quinnen Williams. Christian Harris has claimed the starting spot at inside linebacker with Joshua McMillon out indefinitely with a knee injury.

Highly touted tailback recruit Trey Sanders had foot surgery and might be out for the season.

The offensive line, according to the depth chart released Monday, has three positions still up for grabs and freshman Evan Neal remains in the mix at left guard. Even All-America wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is listed as a co-starter with Jaylen Waddle, though that likely says more about how loaded the position is than Jeudy actually slipping down the depth chart.

But, as Nick Saban likes to say, the identity of this team won’t really become clear until the team gets into the season.

“I can sit and speculate 100 different ways on where our team is but you never know where your team is in all these areas until you actually go out and play,” Saban said.

The attitude seems businesslike, though. Linebacker Dylan Moses said the entire locker room is “very calm.”

“I mean, we’re hyped, but it’s more so like a calm type thing going on, because we’re focused,” Moses said. “We have a deal going, we just want to worry about one game at a time, one practice at a time, just keep getting better, fix our mistakes, and don’t put too much on our plate.”

In the meantime, Alabama returns to the site of the Southeastern Conference championship game. That’s where quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained injuries to both ankles and struggled as a result. It’s also where the Heisman Trophy candidate threw the game-winning touchdown pass in the national title game two seasons ago.

“I mean, football is just like life. That’s just how it is, you know?” Tagovailoa said. “You’re going to have goods. You’re going to have bads but this is an opportunity for me to learn from both the good and bad, kind of bring them together and move forward from it. I’m hoping this Saturday won’t end up like the last, the SEC championship game. Hopefully it will be better.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25