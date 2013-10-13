United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Russ Cochran wins SAS Championship

 
Share

CARY, North Carolina (AP) — Russ Cochran holed an 8-foot putt on the final hole Sunday for his fourth straight birdie and a one-stroke victory over David Frost in the SAS Championship.

“David played a great round, and I knew someone was going to play well,” Cochran said. “I was hoping to hang around there and kind of catch fire. And it took every hole to do that.

“We knew we needed to make birdies, especially after the bogey on 13.”

The 54-year-old Cochran, also the 2010 winner at Prestonwood Country Club, closed with a 5-under 67 to finish at 17-under 199. The left-hander won the Principal Charity Classic in June in Iowa. He has five Champions Tour victories after winning once on the PGA Tour.

Other news
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Liverpool great Jordan Henderson heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ettifaq
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin promises African summit that Russia will make maximum efforts to avert a food crisis
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Southwest Airlines reports earnings on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Southwest Airlines made $683 million in Q2, as a hectic summer travel season led to record revenue

Frost finished with a 66. He missed a short birdie putt on No. 17 and also settled for par on 18.

“It’s such a hard tournament to win, especially from the lead because you know everyone is back there firing at the hole,” Cochran said. “The drive on the 18th hole was a big deal because you’ve made these birdies now, and you don’t ever want to give a guy like David Frost another chance.

“He’s a tremendous player, one of the best putters and short game guys I’ve ever seen. He is unbelievable.”

Kirk Triplett was third at 14 under after a 68.

Gary Hallberg (66) was fourth at 13 under, and Michael Allen (70) and Anders Forsbrand (69) followed at 11 under. With the top-10 finish, Forsbrand qualified for the Greater Hickory Classic next week at Rock Barn.

Bernhard Langer, the 2012 winner, tied for eighth at 9 under. Langer, two strokes behind Cochran entering the round, had a 73. Charles Schwab Cup points leader Kenny Perry shot a 72 to tie for 11th at 8 under.

With the victory, Cochran moved into sixth place in the Schwab Cup race.