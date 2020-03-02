Russia athletics admits wrongdoing in fake documents case

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Russia athletics admits wrongdoing in fake documents case

 
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s track and field federation says it has admitted wrongdoing after being accused of supplying fake documents to give a top athlete an alibi for missing drug testing.

Ahead of the Olympics, the admission could help end a standoff between Russian track officials and their counterparts at World Athletics. A scheme allowing top Russians to compete internationally as neutral athletes is currently frozen, leaving them in limbo.

Russia has been suspended by World Athletics since 2015 over widespread doping, and was threatened with expulsion after the federation and seven individuals were charged over the documents in November.

The case relates to high jumper Danil Lysenko, who was charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit in 2018 with repeatedly failing to be available for drug testing. The federation, known as RusAF, allegedly helped him file forged documents purporting to be from a medical clinic.

Other news
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches a foul ball during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits MLB-leading 39th homer before leaving with leg cramps; Blue Jays beat Angels 4-1
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages

New federation president Yevgeny Yurchenko said in a statement, “I have fully accepted the charges” against the federation “related to the actions of the previous leadership in the Lysenko case.”

Yurchenko said the federation apologizes for its conduct.

“I very much hope that, even belatedly, our actions make it possible to remove from the agenda the matter of expelling RusAF from World Athletics, and will make it possible to start the procedure of reinstating RusAF in World Athletics as a full member, and also to resume the process of issuing neutral status to our athletes,” he added.

Russians won six medals as neutral athletes at last year’s world championships. The status requires athletes to pass vetting of their drug-testing record and could be crucial if they’re to compete at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Former federation president Dmitry Shlyakhtin resigned in November after he and six others were handed various disciplinary charges by the AIU over the documents. He couldn’t immediately be reached for comment regarding Yurchenko’s statement on Monday.

State aircraft executive Yurchenko was little known in sports circles until he was elected unopposed to run RusAF on Friday. Three other candidates withdrew in the weeks leading up to the vote.

His announcement on Monday came hours after the Russian Sports Ministry lifted a suspension of the federation. It suspended official state recognition in January as a largely symbolic expression of disapproval at its failure to resolve long-running disputes related to drug testing.

“I hope that in the near future ways out of the crisis will be found,” Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said in a statement on Monday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports