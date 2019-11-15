Russia ditches new soccer uniform with upside-down flag

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has decided to ditch its new national team soccer uniform after fans objected to sleeves they believe shows the country’s flag upside-down.

The Russian soccer federation says it won’t use the new Adidas jersey, which is mostly red with blue and white stripes around the sleeves.

Last week’s launch was followed by a backlash from fans online who felt the stripes looked like an upside-down Russian tricolor, or Serbia’s flag.

Federation president Alexander Dyukov says his organization “considers this design a failure and hopes that Adidas will prepare a new variant.”

Russia will use its old uniforms for games against Belgium on Friday and San Marino on Tuesday.

Adidas didn’t immediately respond to Dyukov’s comments but said Thursday it was “confident” of finding a solution.

