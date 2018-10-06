Russo throws for 4 scores in Temple’s 49-6 victory over ECU

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Russo threw for four touchdowns and Temple rolled past East Carolina 49-6 on Saturday.

Russo, a freshman making his fourth start, was 21-of-25 passing for 254 yards and was intercepted once. He threw a 24-yard TD pass to Sean Ryan and a 7-yarder to Branden Mack for a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

Isaiah Wright’s 59-yard punt return down the left sideline made it 28-0 in the second quarter and extended the Owls’ streak of scoring a non-offensive touchdown in all six of their games this season. He caught a 19-yard TD pass for a 35-3 halftime lead.

Russo’s fourth scoring pass was a 31-yarder on a one-handed catch by Randle Jones in the third quarter.

The Owls (3-3, 2-0 American), who have won five straight over the Pirates (2-3, 0-2), outgained ECU 470-193, allowing the Pirates just 3.1 yards per catch and 2.7 per carry.