Ryan Dungey wraps up AMA Supercross season title

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Ryan Dungey wraps up AMA Supercross season title

 
Share

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Dungey wrapped up his second straight Monster Energy AMA Supercross season title and third overall Saturday night with a fourth-place finish at MetLife Stadium.

The Red Bull KTM factory rider, an eight-time winner this year, has a 36-point lead over Suzuki’s Ken Roczen with one race left. Dungey’s record podium streak ended at 31. He won his first title in 2010.

“It’s a bummer (to have the podium streak come to an end), but the real goal this year was to back up the title,” Dungey said. “It was a tough challenge and we had to bring it every single weekend.

"(My competitors) were tough and they brought it, but we kept fighting and here we are, back where we wanted to be. I couldn’t have done this without the support of my entire team and family. There’s definitely no I in team and this could have never happened without their commitment.”

Other news
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney listens to a reporter's question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
Old-school Dabo Swinney keeps Clemson on top in ACC
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young watches drills at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Teammates say Panthers No. 1 pick Bryce Young’ ‘brought the house down’ at rookie talent show
FILE - King Abdullah II of Jordan, listens during his meeting., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jordanian lawmakers passed a law Thursday, July 27, 2023 which dramatically curbs freedom of speech online, human rights groups say, marking yet another crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression is increasingly common. All power in Jordan rests with the king, King Abdullah II, who appoints and dismisses governments. Parliament is compliant because of a single-vote electoral system that discourages the formation of strong political parties. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)
Jordan lawmakers move to criminalize some online speech. Rights groups accuse kingdom of censorship

Roczen dominated the race, leading all 20 laps for his fifth victory of the season.

“We did exactly what we wanted to do,” Roczen said. “We got the holeshot and put in 20 solid laps. The track was in great condition. We did what we have to do and we’ll look ahead to try and get another one next weekend.”

Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac Cortez was second, nearly 20 seconds back. Honda’s Cole Seely finished third.

Honda’s Malcolm Stewart won the Eastern Regional 250SX race for his second victory of the year. Husqvarna’s Martin Davalos was second, and Yamaha’s Jeremy Martin third.

Stewart leads the standings, 14 points ahead of Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger with one race left. Plessinger was fifth Saturday.

“It’s a lot of hard work (during the week) coming into these races,” Stewart said. “It’s starting to pay off now,” said Stewart. "(My) strategy is to not even focus on the points lead. That’s what I did tonight. Win or lose, I put it all out there (on the track). It’s definitely better to go (to the last race) with a 14-point lead instead of a one-point lead, but anything can happen.”