Ryan Dungey wraps up AMA Supercross season title

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Dungey wrapped up his second straight Monster Energy AMA Supercross season title and third overall Saturday night with a fourth-place finish at MetLife Stadium.

The Red Bull KTM factory rider, an eight-time winner this year, has a 36-point lead over Suzuki’s Ken Roczen with one race left. Dungey’s record podium streak ended at 31. He won his first title in 2010.

“It’s a bummer (to have the podium streak come to an end), but the real goal this year was to back up the title,” Dungey said. “It was a tough challenge and we had to bring it every single weekend.

"(My competitors) were tough and they brought it, but we kept fighting and here we are, back where we wanted to be. I couldn’t have done this without the support of my entire team and family. There’s definitely no I in team and this could have never happened without their commitment.”

Roczen dominated the race, leading all 20 laps for his fifth victory of the season.

“We did exactly what we wanted to do,” Roczen said. “We got the holeshot and put in 20 solid laps. The track was in great condition. We did what we have to do and we’ll look ahead to try and get another one next weekend.”

Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac Cortez was second, nearly 20 seconds back. Honda’s Cole Seely finished third.

Honda’s Malcolm Stewart won the Eastern Regional 250SX race for his second victory of the year. Husqvarna’s Martin Davalos was second, and Yamaha’s Jeremy Martin third.

Stewart leads the standings, 14 points ahead of Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger with one race left. Plessinger was fifth Saturday.

“It’s a lot of hard work (during the week) coming into these races,” Stewart said. “It’s starting to pay off now,” said Stewart. "(My) strategy is to not even focus on the points lead. That’s what I did tonight. Win or lose, I put it all out there (on the track). It’s definitely better to go (to the last race) with a 14-point lead instead of a one-point lead, but anything can happen.”