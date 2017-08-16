FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ryan Leaf joins SiriusXM as college sports talk-show host

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Former NFL quarterback and Washington State star Ryan Leaf is joining SiriusXM’s for regular talk show appearances on the satellite radio’s college sports channel.

Leaf was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1997 and the second overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers. His NFL career was a bust and after football he struggled with substance abuse and served time in prison for burglary and drug charges.

Leaf now works for recovery program and has started a foundation to raise money for those in need of addiction treatment who cannot afford it.

Leaf will debut on SiriusXM College Sports Nation on Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. ET with co-host Jason Horowitz. He’ll appear multiple times each week on the channel throughout the college football season.