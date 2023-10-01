Jrue Holiday
AP Top 25
Jaguars beat Falcons
Government shutdown
Powerball jackpot

Ryder Cup Cards

By The Associated Press
 
Share
Sunday
At Marco Simone
Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71
EUROPE 16½, UNITED STATES 11½
Singles
United States 6, Europe 6
Par444-344-345-445-344-435
Scottie Scheffler, U.S.444-443-344-435-333-335
Jon Rahm, Europe345-334-345-454-244-334

Halved.

Par444-344-345-445-344-435
Collin Morikawa, U.S.444-435-244-445-335-xxx
Viktor Hovland, Europe443-333-254-434-344-xxx

Europe, 4 and 3.

Par444-344-345-445-344-435
Patrick Cantlay, U.S.434-344-344-435-344-32x
Justin Rose, Europe444-344-444-444-253-33x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par444-344-345-445-344-435
Sam Burns, U.S.544-244-343-544-243-33x
Rory McIlroy, Europe443-334-244-434-343-42x

Europe, 3 and 1.

Par444-344-345-445-344-435
Max Homa, U.S.444-234-334-455-344-535
Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe344-324-3c5-645-344-535

United States, 1 up.

Par444-344-345-445-344-435
Brian Harman, U.S.444-433-344-445-343-4xx
Tyrrell Hatton, Europe343-343-345-435-244-3xx

Europe, 3 and 2.

Par444-344-345-445-344-435
Brooks Koepka, U.S.344-334-345-335-244-4xx
Ludvig Aberg, Europe544-335-353-344-444-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Par444-344-345-445-344-435
Justin Thomas, U.S.443-234-354-445-344-334
Sepp Straka, Europe444-244-354-436-344-235

United States, 2 up.

Par444-344-345-445-344-435
Xander Schauffele, U.S.444-333-3c5-344-353-3xx
Nicolai Hojgaard, Europe343-344-445-445-344-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Par444-344-345-445-344-435
Jordan Spieth, U.S.343-324-344-344-353-444
Shane Lowry, Europe445-333-334-534-334-335

Halved.

Par444-344-345-445-344-435
Rickie Fowler, U.S.444-235-354-c35-334-43x
Tommy Fleetwood, Europe434-334-453-344-344-32x

Europe, 3 and 1.

Par444-344-345-445-344-435
Wyndham Clark, U.S.454-343-345-345-245-c3x
Robert MacIntyre, Europe444-233-355-435-354-23x

Europe, 2 and 1.

___

c-conceded the hole.