Ryder Cup Individual Points Table
|Friday
|At Marco Simone GC
|Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
|Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71
|EUROPE 6½, UNITED STATES 1½
|Europe
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Ludvig Aberg
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|2
|1½
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|1
|½
|Viktor Hovland
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|2
|1½
|Shane Lowry
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Robert MacIntyre
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|1
|½
|Rory McIlroy
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2
|2
|Jon Rahm
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|2
|1½
|Justin Rose
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|1
|½
|Sepp Straka
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|United States
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Sam Burns
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Patrick Cantlay
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Wyndham Clark
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|1
|½
|Rickie Fowler
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Brian Harman
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Max Homa
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|2
|½
|Brooks Koepka
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|1
|½
|Collin Morikawa
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|2
|0
|Xander Schauffele
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|2
|0
|Scottie Scheffler
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|2
|½
|Jordan Spieth
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|1
|½
|Justin Thomas
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|1
|½