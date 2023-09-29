Dianne Feinstein
Tupac Shakur arrest
Government shutdown
New York flooding
Navy testing for steroids

Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

By The Associated Press
 
Share
Friday
At Marco Simone GC
Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71
EUROPE 6½, UNITED STATES 1½
Europe
FoursomesFourballSinglesTotalMatchesPoints
W-L-TW-L-TW-L-T
Ludvig Aberg1-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-011
Matt Fitzpatrick0-0-01-0-00-0-01-0-011
Tommy Fleetwood1-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-011
Tyrrell Hatton1-0-00-0-10-0-01-0-12
Nicolai Hojgaard0-0-00-0-10-0-00-0-11½
Viktor Hovland1-0-00-0-10-0-01-0-12
Shane Lowry1-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-011
Robert MacIntyre0-0-00-0-10-0-00-0-11½
Rory McIlroy1-0-01-0-00-0-02-0-022
Jon Rahm1-0-00-0-10-0-01-0-12
Justin Rose0-0-00-0-10-0-00-0-11½
Sepp Straka1-0-00-0-00-0-01-0-011
United States
FoursomesFourballSinglesTotalMatchesPoints
W-L-TW-L-TW-L-T
Sam Burns0-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-010
Patrick Cantlay0-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-010
Wyndham Clark0-0-00-0-10-0-00-0-11½
Rickie Fowler0-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-010
Brian Harman0-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-010
Max Homa0-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-12½
Brooks Koepka0-0-00-0-10-0-00-0-11½
Collin Morikawa0-1-00-1-00-0-00-2-020
Xander Schauffele0-1-00-1-00-0-00-2-020
Scottie Scheffler0-1-00-0-10-0-00-1-12½
Jordan Spieth0-0-00-0-10-0-00-0-11½
Justin Thomas0-0-00-0-10-0-00-0-11½