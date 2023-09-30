Government shutdown
Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

By The Associated Press
 
Saturday
At Marco Simone GC
Guidonia Montecelio, Italy
Yardage: 7,181; Par: 71
EUROPE 10½, UNITED STATES 5½
Europe
FoursomesFourballSinglesTotalMatchesPoints
W-L-TW-L-TW-L-T
Ludvig Aberg2-0-00-1-00-0-02-1-032
Matt Fitzpatrick0-0-01-1-00-0-01-1-021
Tommy Fleetwood2-0-00-0-00-0-02-0-032
Tyrrell Hatton2-0-00-0-10-0-02-0-13
Nicolai Hojgaard0-0-00-0-10-0-00-0-12½
Viktor Hovland2-0-00-1-10-0-01-1-14
Shane Lowry1-1-00-0-00-0-01-1-021
Robert MacIntyre0-0-01-0-10-0-01-0-12
Rory McIlroy2-0-01-1-00-0-03-1-043
Jon Rahm2-0-00-0-10-0-02-0-13
Justin Rose0-0-01-0-10-0-01-0-12
Sepp Straka1-1-00-0-00-0-01-1-021
United States
FoursomesFourballSinglesTotalMatchesPoints
W-L-TW-L-TW-L-T
Sam Burns0-1-01-0-00-0-01-1-021
Patrick Cantlay0-2-01-0-00-0-01-2-031
Wyndham Clark0-0-01-0-10-0-01-0-12
Rickie Fowler0-1-00-0-00-0-00-1-010
Brian Harman1-1-01-0-00-0-02-1-032
Max Homa1-1-01-0-10-0-02-1-14
Brooks Koepka0-1-00-0-10-0-00-1-12½
Collin Morikawa0-1-01-1-00-0-01-2-031
Xander Schauffele0-2-00-1-00-0-00-3-030
Scottie Scheffler0-2-00-0-10-0-00-2-13½
Jordan Spieth0-1-00-0-10-0-00-1-13½
Justin Thomas0-1-00-0-10-0-00-1-13½