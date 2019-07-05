FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ryu dominates, Bellinger homers and Dodgers beat Padres 5-1

By BETH HARRIS
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers notched their 60th victory of the season with their ninth straight home win.

And compared to the last couple days, this one seemed rather dull.

“I apologize for the lack of drama, theatrics at the end,” manager Dave Roberts said with a smile.

Hyun-Jin Ryu tossed six scoreless innings and All-Star Cody Bellinger hit his 30th home run in a 5-1 defeat of the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.

Other news
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez applauds the fans after the end of the English FA Cup semifinal between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ahli. The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester’s shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City for Al-Ahli as the latest soccer star to move to Saudi Arabia
Shoppers peruse a display of Rainer cherries at a Costco warehouse Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Friday, The Commerce Department issues its June report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
An inflation gauge that is closely tracked by the Fed falls to its lowest level in more than 2 years

The Dodgers had won their previous five home games in thrilling walk-offs, one short of the major league record set by the 2000 Kansas City Royals. Bellinger had the winning RBIs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This one was strictly by the book.

Ryu (10-2) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked a season-high three to become the first Dodgers starter to win a game since June 21, when Walker Buehler struck out 16 in a 4-2 victory over Colorado. The South Korean left-hander had one or no walks in his first 16 starts.

“My last game didn’t go so well so I tried to go full-throttle from the get-go,” Ryu said through a translator, referring to a 13-9 loss at Colorado last week that was his lone poor outing of the season.

Ryu lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.73 in his final appearance before starting for the National League in next week’s All-Star game in Cleveland. His ERA is the sixth-best in franchise history entering the break.

“He was in complete control,” Roberts said.

Ryu is even better at home, with a 7-0 mark and 0.85 ERA.

“He’s been the best pitcher in the National League. You can see why,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “He pitches on edges all day long. He mixes. He gets to 2-0 counts, he doesn’t give in.”

Bellinger homered leading off the sixth, sending a 2-2 pitch into right field to join Reggie Jackson, Mark McGwire and Willie Mays as players 23 or younger with 30 homers before the All-Star break. Bellinger is the only Dodger to have done so.

“It doesn’t matter who’s throwing to him,” Roberts said, “he’s in such a good place.”

Chris Taylor’s sacrifice fly later in the inning extended the Dodgers’ lead to 5-0.

The Padres dropped their fifth in a row, with JT Chargois striking out their final five batters to end the game.

“We put some grinds to the at-bats, we created some first-and-third scenarios, just couldn’t deliver that big swing,” Green said.

Dinelson Lamet (0-1) limited the Dodgers to two hits — including Max Muncy’s 21st homer — through four innings of his season debut and first start since 2017.

But he found trouble in the fifth.

After Matt Beaty singled leading off, Lamet loaded the bases on back-to-back walks to Taylor and Russell Martin. Ryu struck out before Lamet hit Joc Pederson, scoring Beaty.

Alex Verdugo followed with a sacrifice fly to left field. Taylor tagged up and sprinted to the plate, swiping it with his left hand as he rolled over in beating the tag to make it 3-0.

Lamet missed all of last season after having Tommy John surgery. The right-hander gave up three runs and three hits in five innings, struck out seven and walked two.

“It was a really special moment,” Lamet said through a translator, “especially after everything that I went through during the post-op process. It was great to get back out there.”

The Padres’ lone run came on Eric Hosmer’s RBI single in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF Franchy Cordero won’t return before Sept. 1. He’s appeared in just nine games this season after sustaining an elbow injury in early April and a quadriceps injury during a rehab game in mid-June. ... Placed RHP Robert Stock on 10-day IL with right bicep strain retroactive to Wednesday. ... Recalled RHP Gerardo Reyes from Triple-A El Paso.

Dodgers: OF A.J. Pollock (right elbow inflammation) began a rehab assignment at Class A Rancho Cucamonga and will rejoin the team in Boston after the All-Star break.

WINNING ON THE FOURTH

The Dodgers have won six straight games on the Fourth of July, tied with Boston for the second-longest active winning streak on the holiday, trailing only Oakland with eight.

They also tied their longest Fourth of July streak set from 1960-64.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Eric Lauer (5-7, 4.22 ERA) is 3-0 with a career 1.46 ERA against the Dodgers. He won those three games last year, becoming the first Padres rookie to win three straight starts against any single divisional opponent since Jimmy Jones in 1987.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 3.23) makes his last start before appearing in the All-Star Game. He is 19-6 with a 2.02 ERA in 36 career outings against the Padres, averaging 9.43 strikeouts per nine innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports